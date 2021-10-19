Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$42.61 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$43.47. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.