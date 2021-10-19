Impossible Finance (IF) Price Hits $1.16

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $458,970.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00101705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,294.25 or 0.99969222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06066140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022502 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars.

