Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,860,611 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NARI opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

