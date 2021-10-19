Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $64,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

