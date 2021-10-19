InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

InMode stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

