InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
InMode stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
