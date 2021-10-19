Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 376.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 131,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

