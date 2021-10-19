Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.