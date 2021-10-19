Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.66. 2,382,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

