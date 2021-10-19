Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 3,215 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $7,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

