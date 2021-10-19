Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 1,280 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 18th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $6.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.00. 2,517,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

