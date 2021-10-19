Insider Selling: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,500 shares in the company, valued at C$444,465.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00.

Shares of HIVE traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.42. 3,027,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,030. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.