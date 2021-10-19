Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 1,501,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $29,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $24,703,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

