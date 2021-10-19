Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 4,841 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total value of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.27. 1,231,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,073. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.26 and a 200 day moving average of $353.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

