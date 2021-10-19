Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $138,734.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00197117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

