Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.22.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ICE stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

