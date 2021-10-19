Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IKTSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.47. 4,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.4645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

