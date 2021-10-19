Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Increased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.