Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,910% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 334,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DBB opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

