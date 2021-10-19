Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

