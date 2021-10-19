Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

