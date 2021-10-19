Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.