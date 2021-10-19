Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB):
10/6/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company's brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States."
10/5/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
9/29/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/28/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
9/14/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/11/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE KTB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
