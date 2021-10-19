Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB):
- 10/6/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
- 10/5/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
- 9/29/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
- 9/28/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
- 9/14/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
- 9/11/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
