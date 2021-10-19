Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB):

10/6/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

10/5/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

9/29/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

9/14/2021 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

9/11/2021 – Kontoor Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Get Kontoor Brands Inc alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.