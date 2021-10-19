iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reiterated a positive rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $8.50 on Monday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,786,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

