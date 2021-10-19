Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

