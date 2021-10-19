iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $38,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.17. 286,920 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

