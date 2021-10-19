iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888,134 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $948,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. 6,055,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

