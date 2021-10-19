iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

