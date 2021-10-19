iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.2% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

