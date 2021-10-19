iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

