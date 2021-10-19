iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,472 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $61,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $174.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

