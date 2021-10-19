iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.29% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $269,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

