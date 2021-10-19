iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

