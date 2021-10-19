iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

