iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Increased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.