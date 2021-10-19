Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.