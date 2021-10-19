Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

ARBK opened at $17.23 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

