Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equity Residential’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.81 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.