Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

