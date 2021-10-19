Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of DRXGF opened at $7.12 on Monday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.