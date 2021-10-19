JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $15,710.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $14,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $15,210.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $15,140.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $14,860.00.

JBLU opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

