JMP Securities Boosts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $22.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $20.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

PMT opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

