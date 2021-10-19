JMP Securities Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $310.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $272.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.17.

Shares of PCTY opened at $288.84 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 231.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

