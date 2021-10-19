Joe Nicola Grosso Sells 38,295 Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 38,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$24,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,679,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,391,972.70.

Shares of CVE LIT traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$28.89 million and a P/E ratio of -62.73. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.96.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

