John F. Crowley Sells 22,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

FOLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 1,793,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,072. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

