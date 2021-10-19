Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.77-9.82 EPS.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 168,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,856. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $430.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.