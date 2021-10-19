Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.770-$9.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.77-9.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

