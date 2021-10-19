Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. 286,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

