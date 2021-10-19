Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

