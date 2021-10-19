JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,670,000 after buying an additional 117,012 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

